Softball action returns

The teams confirmed in the tournament are: 1. United Brothers 2. Pawa 3. Moni Plus Gazelle 4. Defence 5. Bears 6. Eastern Aces 7. Kikila Cats 8. Stingerz 9. Saints 10. Aviat Jets 11. Brown Eagles

This is sure to be an exciting season with two rounds of competition and only five teams that will make the final playoffs in both the A Grade and B Grade divisions.

Brown Eagles are making a comeback this season after seating last season out.

Reigning champions United Brothers will look to defend their title, but it’s an open playing field until after the first round which is ten weeks from now to see which teams will show more dominance.

With the recent election of the PNG Baseball Softball Confederation Interim Executives and the announcement of the National Softball Championships in September this year, there’s renewed interest with great excitement among the softball fraternity.

While venue is yet to be announced, softball players and enthusiasts will be vying for selection to represent Port Moresby.