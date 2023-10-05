Seven NRLW stars in PNG Orchids squad

Albert, whose NRLW campaign for Parramatta was limited to just 25 minutes due to a calf injury, will be joined by Raiders hooker Ua Ravu and the Cowboys quintet of Essay Banu, Jessikah Reeves, Sareka Mooka, Sera Koroi and Shellie Long.

The 27-year-old prop has led the way for Papua New Guinea players in the NRLW after moving to Australia in 2020 to join Souths Logan Magpies in the Queensland Cup and before being signed by St George Illawarra.

Banu, Reeves, Mooka, Koroi and Long made their NRLW debuts for the Cowboys this season, as did Ravu, who was born in Papua New Guinea and moved to Australia in 1997 after her father was signed by Leeton Greens in the NSW Riverina.

Cowboys coach Ben Jeffries also has charge of the Orchids and he offered Banu, Reeves, Mooka, Koroi and Long an opportunity with the new NRLW team after being impressed by their performances at last year’s World Cup in England.

The quintet are among 12 members of the World Cup squad named for the Pacific Championships, along with Albert and Ravu.

Wentworthville Magpies hooker Roswita Kapo and Brisbane Tigers lock Emily Veivers are other Australian-based players in the squad, along with Victoria-based Sillah Rumints and the Northern Territory’s La-Toniya Norris-Addo.

The PNG squad features six players from the PNGRFL National Women’s Championships, including Meli Joe and Yolanda Taute, who impressed Jeffries with their performances for the Junior Orchids in last month’s match against the Australian School Girls.

“The journey of the Santos PNG Orchids, has been one that continues to see the advancement of women in the sport and this squad highlights and celebrates the progress of our women and girls," PNG Orchids chair Celestine Ove said.

"Seeing our NRLW and Australian based players combined with the strong upcoming domestic talent and Juniors is an indication of the evolution of the women’s game.”

Story first published on NRL.com

