Sere To Lead Para-Olympic Team

Sere said the team is excited and looking forward to flying the PNG Flag with pride. The team is set to depart for Tokyo via Singapore on 23rd of August.

Sere who is thrilled, described her role as challenging, and full of administrative duties, however, she is ecstatic and looking forward to accompanying the coach and para-athletes for the first time to Tokyo Para-Olympic Games.

“I am really excited about the role, it’s a learning process, as it is my first time, but am excited and looking forward to leading the Para-Athletes to Tokyo,” she said.

Sere was given the role of Chef De Mission after a stringent process by PNG Para-Olympic Committee to find a suitable talent to accompany the PNG Para-Athletes Team to Tokyo Japan.

“From all the candidates that went through the selection process, I was selected by the PNG Para-Olympic Committee I can because of my engagement with Para-Athletes, PNG Sports Foundation and PNGOC.”