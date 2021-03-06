Sepik FC look for a good finish

Assistant Coach Gordon Torove said despite this is the final game, Sepik FC is treating every game as important and the game against Poro FC is no exception.

“We are aware of our placings but this has not stopped us from fielding a full-strength side to take on Poro on Saturday,” he said.

Torove said he will retain the side that beat Morobe Tulip 12-0 last week against the competition leader Poro FC.

“Striker Sharlyn Jagi is in top form which should carry our hopes into the semi-final on March 20 against FC Genesis and she will be assisted by Leah Karo, Jillian Bai, Luveannah Karo, Mary Taiko and Elvina Krake,” he said.

Coach Torove said they will use this final match to fine tune their preparation for the semifinal against FC Genesis.

“FC Genesis is a top team which we respect, but this will not be the same during game time come March 20.

“We will give our best and foremost we play for our late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, our family and our province, East Sepik. Result whether good or bad, Sepik FC has created history to play in the finals of WNSL,” he said.

Sepik FC has always and will respect our opponent Poro FC.

Under expert technical advice of Peter Gunemba, Poro FC will be counting on Gunemba siblings Meagan, Judith, Anastas and Nadis to lead the team in this final match.

Poro want to end the season on the high notes, and certainly there should be some fireworks come Saturday at Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

In the other matches, Rainy Lae FC should have a hard game against ladies from Miles Lodge, Morobe Tulip while Bara should beat Markham Raings.

And in Goroka, Pacific Gardens FC takes on visiting Tusbab Laidamon at National Sports Institute.

The finals competition ladder has Poro with 39 points, Sepik FC 31, Bara 25, Tusbab 20, Markham 18, Morobe Tulip 13, Rainy Lae 3 and Pacific Gardens 3.