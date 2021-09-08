Sea Eagles steal rookie Broncos forward after losing centre in $1.7M raid: Transfer Whispers

Multiple media outlets have reported Bullemor will be released by the Broncos to take up what is believed to be a three-year deal at Narrabeen.

He came onto the NRL scene last year but has made 17 appearances for the club this season and is one of their talented young forwards.

It will add to the Sea Eagles’ depth.

The Dragons are set to sign Sea Eagles centre Moses Suli, after Manly dug their heels in over a payment they made to acquire Jason Saab from St George Illawarra last year.

Saab has been one of the buys of the season scoring 24 tries in 23 games for Manly in 2021, but the Sea Eagles paid $50,000 for his release from the Dragons and they wanted that money back in order to let Suli go the other way to seal a $1.7million move to St George Illawarra.

That appears to have been sorted with Suli to link up with the Red V next year.

The 23-year-old Suli has scored 14 tries in 78 games for the Tigers and Manly since his debut in 2017 and has represented Tonga in one Test to date.

However Suli has found himself down the pecking order for centres at Manly behind Brad Parker and Morgan Harper.

Suli has scored three tries in just 12 games for Manly this season and is unlikely to play in the finals unless injuries strike or he can nab a bench spot depending on the opposition.

It remains to be seen where Suli’s signing leaves Jack Bird’s future, with the Manly centre likely to partner Zac Lomax in the Dragons centres next year.

Bird was one of the Dragons’ best and will likely play fullback, back row or even in the halves next season.

