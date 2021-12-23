Satellite 7s Trophies Arrive

The first leg of the Satellite Rugby Union 7s competition is being played in Masingara Village in the Binaturi Region. It will run for three days, starting this Friday 24 December. On Sunday 26 December, teams who make it to the finals, will compete for the Ose Kings Cup.

The tournaments promote peace in the community during this festive period, and identifies talents in the respective Local Level Government (LLG) areas for the Daru town competition (JC Cup).

The tournament was officially opened by member for South Fly and Minister of Civil Aviation, Seki Agisa.

The tournament is in its second year since its inception in 2019.

The second leg of competition will take place in Sewerimabu Village in the Fly Delta Region December 31, 2021. It ends on January 2, 2022.

The third leg of Satellite 7s kicks off in Wamorong Village in the Pahoturi Region. It runs from January 7 to January 9, 2022.