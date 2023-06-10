Samoa happily bows out of OFC tourney

The Kiwi FC ran into Sir Hubert Murray Stadium with smiling faces and left the field with same smile and excitement despite finishing on the wrong side of the score board.

They leaked Four Goals against Labasa Football Club in their first match and went on to concede another 9 goals against Hekari United in their second match. They were held scoreless in both games but this didn’t stop them for keep trying.

Leti Tamasese led side finally cracked opened the deadlock on their third round match against Koloale Football Club of Solomon Islands. The goal was so satisfying for the team. Unfortunately, this was the only goal they would score for the reminder of the tournament.

Despite scoring first, Koloale FC produced the miraculous second half comeback to defeat them 3 - 1 goals.

The draw was not in their favour as they were not having their bye until final round of the match. Their consecutive appearances without Bye was too much for them. It causes the side depletion is troops as the injury toll rises.

They lost their Captain to injury during the second round match against Hekari United. On their third match, their substitution bench was empty. But their courage and pride in playing in such an historic tournament took kept them going until their final match.

After losing their final round match to the High Flying AS Academy Feminine 0 – 5 goals, they proudly walked off the field with smile and excitement just as they did when they took the field for their first match.

Speaking on a post match interview, the Kiwi FC coach, Leti Tamasese, said, “No matter what, we believe in ourselves that we should never give up but keep on going and keep on fighting. That’s the spirit we brought here and we are proud of it.”

She added that the team has learned an invaluable lesson over the course of this tournament and shall be going home work on those areas until another Women’s OFC.