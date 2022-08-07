Relay Team Sets New Records

Despite finishing sixth in their heat, the time was still good enough surpassing the 45.85 recorded at the recent 2022 Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands.

In other results from Day 9 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Feanor Siaguru and Madako Suari Jnr proved too strong for Guyana’s Shomari Wiltshire and Jason-Ray Khalil, with a 2-0 win in the Plate Quarter-Final of the squash Men’s Doubles.

The closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place tomorrow night, August 8.