Regional youth games end

The closing ceremony also coincided with the lowering of the game's flag and handing over to the next host, the Highlands region.

Finally, a wrap into the Regional Youth Games, with Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa closing the ceremony.

The games were considered a success as Madang, although known for high petty crimes and the ever-increasing crime rates, took care of over 400 athletes and officials who came in from the other three regions and Port Moresby.

Pariwa thanked all the participants who made the event possible. He also acknowledged the National Youth Development Authority (NYDA) for taking the initiative to come up with this program.

The Governor pointed out the fact that such sports activities not only minimizes law and order issues but also boosts the economy and other aspects, which can promote the province in a positive way.

Director for NYD, Joe Itaki thanked participants and the host province, Madang for making the game successful. He commended the athletes for performing to their best as not only were the organizers present but games selectors as well.

Itaki encouraged athletes to continue to strive in sports, if they would like to see development and

Highlands Regional Secretariat chairman, Vincent Pesnu, was present to receive the Games Flag as host for the next games.

Pesnu called for support from the Sports Foundation, the YDA and other stakeholders to assist in hosting the games, which is likely to take place next year.

Overall winners