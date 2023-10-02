 

Regional youth games end

After a week-long of playing, the Inaugural Madang Regional Youth Games 2023 ended on a high note over the weekend with the medal presentations to winning teams.

The closing ceremony also coincided with the lowering of the game's flag and handing over to the next host, the Highlands region.

Finally, a wrap into the Regional Youth Games, with Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa closing the ceremony.

The games were considered a success as Madang, although known for high petty crimes and the ever-increasing crime rates, took care of over 400 athletes and officials who came in from the other three regions and Port Moresby.

Pariwa thanked all the participants who made the event possible. He also acknowledged the National Youth Development Authority (NYDA) for taking the initiative to come up with this program.

The Governor pointed out the fact that such sports activities not only minimizes law and order issues but also boosts the economy and other aspects, which can promote the province in a positive way.

Director for NYD, Joe Itaki thanked participants and the host province, Madang for making the game successful. He commended the athletes for performing to their best as not only were the organizers present but games selectors as well.

Itaki encouraged athletes to continue to strive in sports, if they would like to see development and

Highlands Regional Secretariat chairman, Vincent Pesnu, was present to receive the Games Flag as host for the next games.

Pesnu called for support from the Sports Foundation, the YDA and other stakeholders to assist in hosting the games, which is likely to take place next year.

 

Overall winners

Soccer

Gold

 

Silver

 

Bronze

 

Soccer

Gold

 

Silver

 

Bronze

 

Men

Middle Ramu

Kusbau Madang

Bulolo 1

Women

Bulolo

Madang Urban

Sumkar 1

 

 

 

 

Basketball

 

 

 

Men

Lae

Madang red

Madang Yellow

Women

Madang

Lae

Bulolo

 

 

 

 

Volleyball

 

 

 

Men

Markham

Sumkar 1

Nawaeb

Women

Nawaeb

Lae city

Madang

 

 

 

 

Rugby Touch

 

 

 

Men

Madang 1

Bogia

Middle Ramu 1

Women

Madang 1

Madang 3

Madang 2
