Refresher courses for coaches, refs

The workshop highlighted areas such as code of conduct and the laws of rugby league.

Facilitators included former Hunters assistant coach, Nigel Hukula, PNG NRLC competition manager Paul Joseph, PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina and former referees Guma Opi and Paul Wane.

PNG Hunters head coach, Stanley Tepend and assistant coach, Paul Aiton also made time out of their busy schedule to speak to the coaches and referees. They participated in discussions which was a huge boost for the participants.

PNG NRLC thanked the facilitators, coaches and referees for their attendance, and also would like to appreciate co-naming rights sponsor Digicel for supporting the participants with polos and gift packs.