 

Refresher courses for coaches, refs

BY: Loop Author
14:45, July 15, 2023
9 reads

A one day refresher workshop was hosted by the PNG National Rugby League Competition (PNG NRLC) for coaches and referees with the theme to lift the standard of the game.

The workshop highlighted areas such as code of conduct and the laws of rugby league.

Facilitators included former Hunters assistant coach, Nigel Hukula, PNG NRLC competition manager Paul Joseph, PNGRFL chief executive officer, Stanley Hondina and former referees Guma Opi and Paul Wane.

PNG Hunters head coach, Stanley Tepend and assistant coach, Paul Aiton also made time out of their busy schedule to speak to the coaches and referees. They participated in discussions which was a huge boost for the participants.

PNG NRLC thanked the facilitators, coaches and referees for their attendance, and also would like to appreciate co-naming rights sponsor Digicel for supporting the participants with polos and gift packs.

Tags: 
PNG National Rugby League Competition
referees
Refresher workshop
Author: 
Loop author
  • 9 reads