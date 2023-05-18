The island LLG kick started its sports competition in April to encourage residents and youths to take part in various codes to stay healthy and fit.

More than 30 participants and officials for the codes of rugby touch 6s and volleyball attended the one-day referee clinic conducted on Thursday May 18.

The Community Development Sector of the Rabaul District Administration conducted the clinic with the assistance of the ENB Rugby Touch Association to assist in upskilling the participants’ knowledge on the laws of the code.

ENB Rugby Touch Association Technical coordinator, Rodney Griffith said the objective of the clinic was to improve each referees knowledge of the laws of the game, their skills in player management, fitness and mental discipline.

He said refereeing evolves and to remain a referee, participants need to know football and volleyball and understand the game.

Griffith said the workshop was made up of theory and practical components designed to help the participants better understand the laws of game and its application.

“The response from participants has been good, especially from women and we will return in the next few weeks to observe and make assessment,” he said.

The workshop was also an opportunity to rebuild the rugby touch program, which has been defunct for the past decade, at the ward level to the district.

The sport competition held every Saturdays has captured the attention of youths on the island keeping them busy with sports and encouraged more informal markets.

Ends//.

Pic caption: Women participants at the referee clinic on Watom Island.