Recruitment drive for Lae Snax Tigers

Tigers coach, Noel Zeming, said the current and new players looking for a spot in Tigers colours must convince selectors through their performances in the Pawa 9s tournament.

The Lae Biscuit Pawa 9s, formerly known as Snax 9s, is a three-day tournament that will run from the 14th to the 16th of December at the Lae Rugby League Oval.

Food ration and transportation for teams during the course of the tournament will be provided for by the tournament management, with the continuous support from Lae Biscuit Company and Prima Smallgoods.

Corporate sponsors who joined Lae Biscuit and Prima Smallgoods to support the tournament are Seeto Kui, Amalpack and Vodafone. Few more have shown interest to give support.

The tournament management says limited spaces remain hence interested teams must immediately contact the organising committee to secure a spot.