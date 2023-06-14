Raka seeks assistance ahead of Vietnam bout

He has been training in his local gym at Gordons, Port Moresby but has set his mind on advancing his fighting skills if he takes one step higher by training in the Philippines.

Philippines has one of the world’s best boxing training facilities and he would benefit.

Raka has being seeking sponsorship assistance so that he can move over to the Philippines in what he believes to be a very crucial move in the quest to win the fight.

With few recognitions he has been getting from his faithful supporters, Raka is preparing a fundraising program. He will hold a fundraising dinner at Heritage Cafe on the 30th of this month. At the dinner, a table for 10 people will go for K5000.

Money raised from this fundraising dinner will go straight to financing his training at the Philippines and also his fight in Vietnam. He will further use the money to finance another one of his international fights in September.

The keynote speaker on the fundraising dinner will be the Regional Member for Autonomous Regional of Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Junior and another speaker on the night is

Raka thanked the Tzomin Group of Companies for its continuous support to him in the past few years. He also extends his Internal Security Minister, Peter Tsiamalili Jr for his positive response and support towards this event.

Raka is anticipating good support from the fans and potential sponsors so that he can once again proudly fly the Black, Red and Gold flag for his country.