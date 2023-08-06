Raiders v Wests Tigers: Cotric returns; Twal starts up front

Ricky Stuart's men held onto fifth position after Round 22, despite falling to Newcastle 28-6 to record their second consecutive loss, and will need to restore some pride if they're to be taken seriously as premiership contenders this season.

With Stuart assured the loss was out of character for his side, the Green Machine will need to get their discipline in check after missing 42 tackles and coming up with 16 errors not good enough to compete with any side in the NRL.

Meanwhile, the Wests Tigers should take some confidence from their trip to Tamworth despite falling short to the Rabbitohs with injuries and discipline getting the better of their side.

The run home doesn't get any easier for Tim Sheens' side who face the Warriors in Hamilton after travelling to the nation's capital on Sunday.

Now sitting four points behind the 16th-placed Dragons, the joint venture have five weeks to avoid bringing the wooden spoon home for a second consecutive year.

Team News

Raiders: Jordan Rapana has been named at fullback and Seb Kris in the centres, with Nick Cotric returning on the wing. Adrian Trevilyan is the new man on the bench with Tom Starling going to the reserves. No changes in Saturday's update, with Matt Frawley and Utuloa Asomua remaining in the wider squad.

Wests Tigers: Alex Seyfarth joined the interchange in the 24-hour update, replacing Asu Kepaoa who reverts to 18th man. Stefano Utoikamanu and Shawn Blore are both out under concussion protocols. Alex Twal will start the match and Justin Matamua has been added to the bench. Five-eighth Daine Laurie (knee) remained in the squad on Saturday and is set to play.

Stat Attack

Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma requires one try to become the first player to score 100 tries for the joint venture club.

Raiders forward Elliott Whitehead has the chance to claim his 100th victory in the NRL.

The Raiders have won their past six games against Wests Tigers.

Wests Tigers have not won in Canberra since 2018.

The Raiders have conceded 130 points in their past four games at home.

Hooker Api Koroisau has scored a try in three consecutive games for Wests Tigers.

Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana requires two tries for 100 tries for the club.

