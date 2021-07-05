Queensland Maroons Origin III team: Hamiso to debut; Ponga back

North Queensland's Tabuai-Fidow has been named to make his Origin debut for the July 14 clash in a re-jigged backline that welcomes the return of Newcastle X-factor Kalyn Ponga from a groin injury that sidelined him for the two first games.

Tabuai-Fidow - just 19 - slots into centre for Penrith's Kurt Capewell who relocates to the starting back-row after being tormented by Tom Trbojevic in NSW's convincing wins that sealed a third series win in four years for the Blues under coach Brad Fittler.

Dane Gagai remains in the centres, earning a reprieve despite being exposed by a rampant Latrell Mitchell in the series to date.

Brisbane's Xavier Coates also retains his spot on the wing after coming in on game day for Origin II following an eligibility drama that forced Cronulla flyer Ronaldo Mulitalo's withdrawal.

But fellow winger Kyle Feldt has not been so lucky, making way for North Queensland teammate Valentine Holmes who moves from fullback to cater for Ponga's return.

In other starting line-up changes, Green has moved St George Illawarra playmaker Ben Hunt from the role of utility bench weapon to hooker for game three at Andrew McCullough's expense after Melbourne No.9 Harry Grant failed to overcome a hamstring complaint.

The back-row has also received a tweak with South Sydney's Jai Arrow moving into lock and Gold Coast's incumbent Maroons No.13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui shifted to the bench.

Titans wrecking ball David Fifita has been named on the interchange but has a question mark over him. He must beat a grade-one dangerous contact charge at the NRL judiciary in order to play.

Game two debutant, Cowboys forward Francis Molo, appears on standby after being named as 18th man on an extended bench that features some new faces.

Gold Coast flyer AJ Brimson is another welcome addition, slotting on to the bench after overcoming a knee complaint that sidelined him for Origin II.

Brisbane's Thomas Flegler and Newcastle's Kurt Mann will enter Maroons camp for the first time as part of the extended squad.

The Maroons will be desperate to salvage some pride in game three in Green's horror first series at the helm after a record-breaking loss in the opener was backed up by a 26-0 defeat in Origin II - the first time the Maroons had been held scoreless at Suncorp Stadium in the interstate series' history.

Maroons team