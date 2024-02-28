PUARA MENTORING NEW HUNTERS

Puara’a presence and charisma around the Hunters playing group, particularly the new crop of players enhances the strong Hunters bond and culture of old. Puara took charge of proceedings alongside former Hunters teammate Enock Maki at the team’s training on Tuesday, seeing the boys go through their paces in the absence of head coach Paul Aiton.

Puara and Maki are back in the Hunters system after joining the preseason camp as assistants to new head coach Paul Aiton. Coincidently the trio all played together for the national team, the Kumuls on numerous occasions in the past.

The PNG Hunters went through their recovery session on Tuesday after returning from their last trial match against CQ Capras in Gladstone, Queensland on Saturday under the watchful eye of assistant coach Wartovo Puara jnr.

After their last two Hunters trial matches in Queensland, Puara expressed joy and great confidence on how the boys are tracking in game management structure and execution saying it is slowly coming together but stressed there is still a lot to improve on.

Puara brings his wealth of experience and know-how of the game and what it takes to compete at the elite level which can rub off on the next group of players.

He last played at the Digicel Cup level with the Sepik Pride last year. Though he still looks athletic and enthusiastic to play for another season, Puara decided to hang up his boots this year and have a crack at coaching and loving it so far.