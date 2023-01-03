Prima continues support

Prime have supported the team with food donations in Port Moresby and at the National Sports Institute in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

Elite athlete and Tokyo Olympian, Rellie Kaputin was on hand in Port Moresby with her protégé Vivianne Tutuai to receive the donation from Sales Representative, Tima Pidik on behalf of various athletes around the city.

In Goroka, Coaches Sapolai Yao and John Mulai, are currently spending the school holiday period in camp with a group of junior middle and long distance runners.