Port Moresby International Marathon Commences

The inaugural marathon is part of Port Moresby’s Vision 2030 of a clean, safe, healthy and planned city, and a premier destination for sports and other events.

Organized by the Port Moresby Road Runners Association, 141 participants took part in the event with 47 marathon participants, 30 half marathon participants and 64, 10-kilometre marathon participants with 42 international participants from 14 different countries and 48 PNG citizens and residents.

Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop who took part in the 10-kilometre marathon said the marathon is a significant event to promote sport and youth development.

“This marathon is a significant milestone in promoting sports and youth development alignment with our vision 2030 goals of fostering and healthy city and a healthy residence,” Governor Parkop said.

He said the marathon reflects the spirit of unity amongst stakeholders in promoting sports and community engagements.

“Through this event, we aim to foster community engagements, promote health and fitness and also boost tourism and of cause local economy to inspire our young generation to take their health and fitness seriously.”

Parkop thanked the international community for taking part in the marathon and welcome them to part take in the next marathon next year onwards.

Anthonia Ndrawii,31, the female winner for the 10-kilometre marathon says this is her first time winning a medal and she is happy for the initiative.

“This is my first time to get a medal for the Port Moresby Road Runners and I thanked the Governor for making this event a success for someone like me to take part,” she said.

The Marathon's first male winner is Alexander Schwerz, the first female winner is Yvonne Dubais, Half Marathon's first male winner is Peter Baki, first female winner is Marjaana Raf, and 10-kilometre first male winner is Jason Richard and the female winner is Anthonia Ndrawir.