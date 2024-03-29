POMBSA Returns after four years

The event will now see a total of 56 players, both women and men competing. Seven players are pooled in each of the eight Pools to compete for the grand prize.

POMBSA President Lasark Joseph said the tournament would have returned right after the uplifting of COVID-19 restrictions, however due to sponsorship reasons they couldn't get the tournament up and running. Now with sponsorship assistance from SP Brewery and others, POMBSA has resumed the tournament.

Joseph further said since he was elected president of POMBSA, he decided to up the winners prize money to K5 000 from K1500 and likewise raised the prize money for the runner ups. He believed this would entice people to the sport.

The 2024 Easter weekend POMBSA Open will be the 43rd tournament since its inception in 1976. Over the years, POMBSA has been running successful tournaments. POMBSA is expected to deliver a successful tournament.

The games will be played in three separate venues, Lamana Q Club, Aviate and Car Club. Snooker fans are urged to come and witness the Snooker spectacle as the players fight for the top award.

The POMBSA Open Tournament was launched on the 27 March 2024 at the Lamana Q Club. The launching was made in the presence of players, corporate sponsors and POMBSA Executive Members.

Meanwhile, the National Snooker open Championship is scheduled for September and is one of the top events for Snooker on the calendar.