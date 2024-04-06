PNGSF and NDOH partner to develop sports in schools

Under this agreement, PNG Sports Foundation will be implementing its school sports programs. When students learn theory in their Physical Education (PE) subject in the classroom, they can put that into practice with organized sports activities.

CEO of PNG Sports Foundation Albert Veratau said this program will be implemented in primary, high and secondary schools throughout the country with the aim to eauip those that are unable to make it through to their next level of education with sporting skills which can go a long way to help them craft a career in sports.

“I know Physical Education has been part of the school policy for quiet sometimes. This MoU is on operationalizing that, so that we are now going to spend a bit more time with Primary and High schools to help support the education system and help out children develop a career in the sporting pathway.”

Veratau believes this agreement would not only help in effective learning in the classroom, but also act as an avenue for the young students to make a living out from their skills and talents.

“We believe, sports also offers pathways to employment, pathway to wealth creation and pathway to income generation and foreign remittance,” said Veratau.

Education Secretary, Dr. Uke Kombra expressed excitement and looks forward to the impact this MOU will have on young children both in education and in sports.

“I am pleased to sign this (MoU) for the implementation of this policy right across the school system. So if there is somebody in the school that is talented in sports, as they go into upper grades of the school system, they can pursue that pathway,” said Dr. Kombra.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be reviewed in 2025.