PNG Suffers First Loss

Zimbabwe scored 321 for 9 wickets in their 50 overs, and PNG replied with 93 all out from 35 overs.

Coach Rodney Maha lamented the number of dropped catches during the Zimbabwe innings.

“We dropped 8 catches in the match, which hurt us in the end,” said the coach.

“We created chances but we dropped catches that could have created big opportunities.

“Our best bowlers were Rasan Kevau with (3/60 off 10) and Christopher Kilapat (2/31 off 4) and Junior Morea (2/62 off 10).

“In reply, our team struggled to chase a big total.

“We started slowly and then had run outs which cost the PIH PNG Under 19 Cricket PNG team with us falling short at 93 all out after 35 overs.”

Coach Maha, however, noted that a lot of improvements were made in their batting and bowling.

“But we were our own worst enemy, creating opportunities but not cashing in on those opportunities.

“I believe if the boys made good use of the opportunities, we could have competed a bit better.

“We will be looking to pick our best team to keep working to create opportunities to play competitively.

“Though today's game was against another good team, we think we created enough pressure to put them under all sorts of problems.

“We want to raise our bar in the next game to get better.

“The boys are looking forward to the next game against Afghanistan.

“Congratulations to all the boys who debuted for their country.”