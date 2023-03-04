PNG Lewas embarks on Cricket Challenge

Australia’s Acting High Commissioner Dr. Joanne Loundes hosted a morning tea to bid farewell the PNG Lewas team as they embark on their journey to compete in the Women's Pacific Island Cricket Challenge in Fiji.

Dr. Loundes said the High Commission was privileged to hear from Lewas Captain Kaia Arua-Boe about her experiences as an elite female athlete on the world stage.

The tournament, which will run from 11-18 March, is partially funded by Defence Australia.

Host team Fiji, along with Vanuatu, Samoa, and PNG will compete in the tournament, as well as a team from the Australian Defence Force.

Currently ranked 12th in the ICC T20 rankings, the performance of the PNG Lewas in the competition can potentially improve their rankings.

“We are proud of the progress made by the PNG Lewas and wish them the best of luck,” said Dr. Loundes