PNG Hopeful To Reach Final

He said his team's strategy, the perhaps unfair defeat against New Zealand was something they could not expect, but their strong objective of reaching the final is stronger than ever.

“Don't think that we will give up the game easily, we are very strong to play against any team. New Zealand even with more possession of the ball saw our line up fight the 90 minutes,” Gusmao said.

The Brazillian coach made these comments when he announce his squad for Monday game against New Caledonia (Qatar Time 5pm) which will be Tuesday 12am.

The team against New Caledonia game is:

Roland Warisan (goalkeeper), Alwin Komolong, Felix Komolong, Daniel Joe, Emmanuel Airem (backs), Emmanuel Simon, Jacob Sabua, Michael Foster, Stahl Gubag, Tommy Semmy and Kolu Kepo.

Only four changes to the starting team with Airem replacing Koriak Upaiga, Foster taking over from injured captain, David Muta, Stahl replacing Raymond Gunemba while Kolu takes over from his brother, Ati in the frontline.

Team Manager, Joseph Ealedona said despite going down to New Zealand in a controversial referee's call, the boys have remained focus going forward to finish in top two in order to qualify for a crisscross semifinal.

New Caledonia went down to Fiji 2-1 and surely looking forward for another a win to stay in touch in contention. Fiji will play New Zealand in other Group A match after PNG vs New Caledonia.

After Game 1 of Group A matches:

Fiji leads with 3 points, New Zealand 3, New Caledonia 0 and PNG 0.