PNG Boxers to participate in Olympic qualifier

While this has been the commemorative event for the Fuzzy Wazzy Angels, it also presents the opportunity for PNG Boxers to secure spots at the Olympic Qualifying fights in Thailand.

Papua New Guinea Boxing Union President, Dr Gideon Kendino said one or two fighters would be selected from the Kokoda Challenge to join the team of boxers for the Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Thailand.

Four eligible boxers, three male and one female boxer have already been selected for the Olympic Qualification fight to be staged in Thailand later in the year.

The four fighters selected include John Ume, Jamie Pang, Allan Oike, and female boxer Sheila Yama based in New Zealand. They all met the requirements and were selected to fight at the qualifying event.

All these fighters represented PNG at the recent Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, displaying some impressive bouts.

The selection of another one or two from the Kokoda Boxing Challenge would add depth to the boxing team so PNG sends the best candidates to Thailand.

Dr Kendino said four fighters who were selected for the Olympic Qualifier will start their training on February 5.

Mark Keto, will be again in charge of the National Boxing team, coaching them into the 2024 international events including this Olympic Qualifier in Thailand.