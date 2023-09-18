PMs XIII matches loom closer

PNGRFL CEO Stanley Hondina gave a preview of what the official program would look like and the processes involved.

He said the Australian High Commission through ADF and NRL working committees of both PNG and Australia are taking care of proceedings before, during and after the event this weekend.

Hondina said the Kangaroos, Junior Kangaroos, Jillaroos and Junior Jillaroos will be arriving on an Australian Air Force plane this Thursday. A media conference follows with the captains of the two teams, at the Stanley hotel.

Thursday night, there will be a joint corporate dinner for the Kumuls and Kangaroos at the Stanley Hotel, which will include auctioning of merchandise.

Hondina said Friday morning there’ll be a captain’s run for all Australian teams at the Santos National Football Stadium, followed by a brief fan engagement in the afternoon organized by the NRL League Bilong Life program.

On game day on Sunday, the senior players will also be available to watch the juniors and will be free to take photographs or autographs with fans.

The Australian teams will fly back on Monday.