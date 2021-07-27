Panthers lose To’o in double blow as Chooks duo sent for surgery: Casualty Ward

To’o will be forced to undergo surgery, but is hopeful of being back for week one of the finals.
The blows couldn’t come at a worse time for the Panthers, who face the Storm on Saturday, with Isaah Yeo (concussion) and Nathan Cleary (shoulder) not expected to play.
Api Koroisau is suspended and James Fisher-Harris has returned to Sydney to be with his partner prior to the arrival of their child.
Unlucky Rooster Billy Smith will miss the rest of the season after suffering a lisfranc injury to his foot during his side’s win over the Knights last weekend.
The Roosters confirmed on Tuesday that Smith will return to Sydney for surgery and is looking at a five-month recovery period.
It’s a huge blow for the 21-year-old who has had a horror run with injuries throughout his short NRL career.
Smith was tipped to take Latrell Mitchell’s vacant spot in the centres last season before suffering an ACL injury during pre-season. He missed the entire 2020 season. Then before this season kicked off he underwent shoulder surgery.
Smith made his long-awaited return to the field via NSW Cup before getting his shot in the NRL since 2019, in Round 17.
Meanwhile, fellow outside back Matt Ikuvalu suffered a syndesmosis injury in the same game and requires surgery.
He will undergo the procedure in Brisbane and remain in the Roosters’ hub on the Sunshine Coast with the aim to return this season.
The Warriors also lost Jack Murchie and Eli Katoa to concussions, while Matt Lodge will be suspended for this week’s clash with the Tigers.
Garner suffered syndesmosis in his ankle, while Seyfarth copped an MCL injury after a cannonball tackle from Josh Aloiai.
Garner will go for further assessment. No return date has been set for either.
Shaun Johnson’s time with Cronulla could be over after the veteran halfback limped off Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.
Johnson ruptured his Achilles last year but had returned in good form for the Sharks, but a serious hamstring injury will end his 2021 campaign prematurely.
He’s off to the Warriors at season’s end.
The Dragons will be sweating on the availability of Cody Ramsey after the exciting winger was forced from the field in the final five minutes of his side’s loss to the Titans on Sunday.
Ramsey was involved in the lead up to the Dragons’ try in the 75th minute but was seen leaving the field after the conversion clutching at his wrist.
Coach Anthony Griffin said Ramsey was “pretty sore” after the game and confirmed he’d get scans on the injury.
Just as the Raiders started to pick up some momentum they’ve copped a huge blow with workhorse forward Ryan Sutton expected to miss one to two weeks after suffering a sternum injury in his side’s gutsy win over the Eels on Thursday.
INJURED IN ROUND 19
Josh Papalii (concussion) - Round 20-21
Ryan Sutton (sternum) - Round 21-22
Marate Niukore (knee) - TBC
Billy Smith (ankle) - season
Matt Ikuvalu (ankle) - finals
Reece Robson (concussion) - Round 20-21
Jack Murchie (neck / concussion) - Round 20-21
Eliesa Katoa (concussion) - Round 20-21
Addin Fonua-Blake (finger) - TBC
Adam Reynolds (hamstring) - TBC
Cody Walker (knee) - TBC
Luke Garner (ankle) - TBC
Alex Seyfarth (knee) - TBC
Dylan Walker (concussion) - Round 21
Isaah Yeo (concussion) - Round 21
Cody Ramsey (wrist) - TBC
Brian Kelly (ankle) - TBC
Shaun Johnson (hamstring) - TBC
FULL CASUALTY WARD
BRONCOS
TC Robati (cork) - Round 20
Albert Kelly (hamstring) – Round 20
Tevita Pangai Jr (suspension) - Round 20
Brendan Piakura (ankle) - Round 22
Karmichael Hunt (calf) - indefinite
Ben Te’o (biceps/calf) – indefinite
Pat Carrigan (knee) – season
John Asiata (neck) – season
RAIDERS
Josh Papalii (concussion) - TBC
Ryan Sutton (sternum) - Round 21-22
Dunamis Lui (calf) - Round 20
Corey Horsburgh (wrist) – Round 20
Bailey Simonsson (toe) - Round 21-23
Curtis Scott (stood down) – indefinite
Xavier Savage (shoulder) - season
Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (neck) – season
BULLDOGS
Chris Smith (ankle) - Round 21
Adam Elliott (cheekbone) - Round 20
Brad Deitz (hamstring) - Round 20
Christian Crichton (knee) – Round 23
Raymond Faitala-Mariner (foot) – season
Nick Cotric (toe) - season
SHARKS
Shaun Johnson (hamstring) - TBC
Aiden Tolman (suspension) - Round 20
Teig Wilton (hamstring) Round 21-23
Franklin Pele (foot) – Round 25
Will Chambers (Covid protocols) - indefinite
Matt Moylan (calf) - indefinite
Jackson Ferris (foot) – indefinite
Wade Graham (knee/concussion) – indefinite
TITANS
Brian Kelly (ankle) - TBC
Jamal Fogarty (finger) - Round 20
Erin Clark (elbow) - Round 20
Phillip Sami (lower leg) - Round 22
SEA EAGLES
Dylan Walker (concussion) - TBC
Karl Lawton (back) - Round 20
Zac Saddler (cheek) – Round 22
Curtis Sironen (knee) – indefinite
Andrew Davey (knee) – season
Morgan Boyle (shoulder) – season
Manase Fainu (stood down) – indefinite
STORM
Felise Kaufusi (rested) - Round 20
Cameron Munster (rested) - Round 20
Dale Finucane (concussion) - Round 20
Tom Eisenhuth (elbow) - Round 21
Harry Grant (hamstring) - Round 21
Ryley Jacks (concussion) – Round 21
George Jennings (knee) - Round 25
Brenko Lee (calf) - indefinite
Tom Eisenhuth (elbow) - indefinite
KNIGHTS
David Klemmer (concussion) - Round 20
Mitchell Pearce (hamstring) - Round 20
Bradman Best (ankle) – Round 24
Pasami Saulo (leg) – Round 24
Edrick Lee (foot) – indefinite
COWBOYS
Reece Robson (concussion) - TBC
Reuben Cotter (foot) – Round 20
Ben Hampton (pectoral) – Round 20
Valentine Holmes (shoulder) - Round 23
Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (appendectomy) - Round 25
Javid Bowen (knee) - season
EELS
Marate Niukore (knee) - TBC
Tom Opacic (TBC) - TBC
Mitchell Moses (back) - Round 20-21
Wiremu Greig (ankle) – indefinite
Nathaniel Roache (knee) – indefinite
PANTHERS
Isaah Yeo (concussion) - TBC
Api Koroisau (suspension) – Round 21
James Fisher Harris (personal leave) – Round 23
Tyrone May (knee) - indefinite
Brian To’o (ankle) - indefinite
RABBITOHS
Adam Reynolds (hamstring) - TBC
Cody Walker (knee) - TBC
Liam Knight - (concussion) - Round 20
Campbell Graham (concussion) - Round 20
Alex Johnston (hamstring) - Round 22
Tevita Tatola (knee) - Round 23
Benji Marshall (Covid protocols) - TBC
Liam Knight (concussion) - indefinite
Brock Gardner (Achilles) – indefinite
DRAGONS
Cody Ramsey (wrist) - TBC
Braydon Wiliame (groin) - TBC
Cameron McInnes (knee) – season
Zac Lomax (suspension) - Round 20
Corey Norman (suspension) - Round 20
Daniel Alvaro (suspension) - Round 20
Gerard Beale (suspension) - unknown
Jack de Belin (suspension) - unknown
Josh Kerr (suspension) - unknown
Blake Lawrie (suspension) - unknown
Josh McGuire (suspension) - unknown
ROOSTERS
Billy Smith (lisfranc) - season
Matt Ikuvalu (ankle) - finals
Siosiua Taukeiaho (hamstring) - Round 20
Joseph Suaalii (foot) - season
Luke Keary (knee) – season
Lindsay Collins (knee) – season
WARRIORS
Addin Fonua-Blake (finger) - TBC
Jack Murchie (neck / concussion) - TBC
Eli Katoa (concussion) - TBC
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (concussion) - Round 20
Chanel Harris-Tavita (pectoral) – Round 20
Tom Ale (ankle) - indefinite
Rocco Berry (hamstring) - indefinite
David Fusitu’a (hamstring) – indefinite
Peta Hiku (shoulder) – season
Tohu Harris (knee) - season
Wayde Egan (shoulder) - season
TIGERS
Alex Seyfarth (knee) – indefinite
Luke Garner (ankle) – indefinite
Alex Twal (shoulder) - TBC
James Roberts (Covid protocols) - Round 20
Russell Packer (knee) – indefinite
AJ Keapoa (knee) – season