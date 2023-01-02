Pang ready to gear up for PNG

The Brisbane-born basketballer is eligible to play for PNG through his parents who were both born and raised in East New Britain.

Christian was first picked for PNG at the 2019 South Pacific Games in Samoa but could not take the courts because his citizenship was not approved. After the disappointment of 2019 he said his first goal this time is to get his citizenship approved. Christian is excited to represent his country and help PNG in any way he can to bring the gold home.

Christian, now 25 years of age, stands at 194cm tall abnd is a bit of a sporting all-rounder. He plays rugby union, rugby league and touch rugby apart from playing professional basketball in Brisbane.

Given his towering stature Christian was more into playing rugby league and rugby union and would play a bit of basketball during offseason for fitness.

At 16 Christian seriously took up basketball and never looked back. He studied Sports Management at the Griffith University whilst playing for the South West Metro Pirates.

He said playing for South West Metro Pirates in the Queensland Basketball League has really contributed to his sporting development.

Christian is excited about being given another opportunity to represent his country at this year’s Pacific Games.

Christian also excelled in touch rugby where he represented Team PNG that took out gold in the men’s World Touch Rugby Tournament in 2019.