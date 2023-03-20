Pacquiao, Mundine “Face off”

The fight is scheduled to take place in Port Moresby, the heart of Papua New Guinea, and has been officially confirmed by MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons on social media.

This event promises to put PNG on the map and revolutionize the sport of boxing.

One of the greatest fighters of all time, Pacquiao from the Philippines, who announced his retirement in August 2021, plans to fight again, says Gibbons last week when speaking to international media.

The month of June is set to be an unforgettable one, with this epic match anticipated to be the event of the year for Papua New Guinea.

Fans can look forward to witnessing two champions go head-to-head in the ring and experiencing the electrifying atmosphere of boxing like never before. Make sure to mark your calendars and secure your tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

You won't want to miss out on the thrill and excitement, Pacquiao and Mundine are sure to bring to the ring.

Meantime, Gibbons said Pacquiao, 44, is engaged in talks for a welterweight fight against U.K. star Conor Benn. That fight is being eyed for June 3 in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.