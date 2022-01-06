Orchids Identified for QRL

The opportunity has come about through a partnership between the PNGRFL and the Australian Government through the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade (DFAIT).

According to PNGRFL High Performance Manager and Kumul Coach Michael Marum, 10 girls have been identified and will be assembled in Port Moresby next week to go through a 3week High Performance training program. After the training, six of the 10 girls will be selected to travel down to Queensland.

Marum said if the girls do well in the BHP competition, they may get a chance to be scouted for NRLW and follow the footsteps of Elsie Albert.

The Kumuls Coach said this is a unique pathway and opportunity for our Orchids to showcase their PNG flare and talent at such a high level of competition of women's rugby league.

He's encouraging the girls to learn as much as they can from the experiences and come back better players.