Olam set to join Tigers

Just hours after news broke that the club had parted ways with recruitment manager Scott Fulton, the Sydney Morning Herald reports Olam has given a verbal commitment to join the club for the 2024 season.

Olam was contracted with the Storm until the end of 2026, having signed a fresh deal only 18 months ago.

It's expected the 30-year-old will sign a similar three-year deal with the joint venture.

Given that back-rower Shawn Blore has already signed with the Storm for 2025, it's expected Olam's arrival at Concord will send Blore south a year early.

The Olam news comes less than a week after confirmation Panthers N0.6 Jarome Luai will move to the club for the 2025 season.

The 2020 Dally M centre of the year has made 104 appearances for the Storm and scored 46 tries.

Known for his massive hits, Olam was down on form in 2023 and even spent time playing for the Sunshine Coast in the Queensland Cup.

According to the SMH, the axed recruitment manager played no part in luring Olam, but it was coach Benji Marshall who first flew to Melbourne to meet the blockbusting centre before interim chief executive Shane Richardson took over for the formalities.