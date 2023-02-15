 

Olam presumed to sit-out until round 4

BY: Loop Author
15:04, February 15, 2023
65 reads

Melbourne Storm will be running on the field this weekend against Warriors, without wrecking ball Justin Olam as left centre.

Olam walked off the field with a fractured arm in last Sunday’s preseason game with Roosters; a mega-blow for the Storm.

Melbourne Storm confirmed the news on Monday morning of his injury. “Scans taken late yesterday (Sunday) have confirmed that Storm Centre Justin Olam suffered a fractured forearm in the pre-season match against the Roosters in Geelong. Justin will undergo surgery which will then provide a clearer indication on his recovery period. The current estimation is he will be sidelined for six weeks,” the club stated.

The injury will cause Olam to sit out till at least Round 4, sidelining key opening clashes against Parramatta, Canterbury and the Titans.

