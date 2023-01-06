NIP rugby leaps into 2023

Interim NIRU President, Charlie Melachon revealed the affiliated associations of NIRU including Kavieng Urban, Kara, Nalik, Sentral, Namatanai and Matalai Rugby Union Presidents convene today to elect the NIRU President to lead the association for another term.

Mehachon said Lihir, Murat and Lavonggai Associations participated as observers as they are yet to establish in house managements.

Of the two districts of New Ireland province, Kavieng Urban, Kara, Nalik, Sentral, Murat and Lavonggai associations represent Kavieng district while Namatanai, Matalai and Lihir Associations represent Namatanai district of New Ireland respectively.

Melachon said, “I am proud that over my three year term as NIRU interim President the success of my core working group is attested to the rest of New Ireland represented by six established affiliated associations of the NIRU. Three more to be added heading into 2023 that would complete a 100 percent spread of rugby union from urban to rural New Ireland.”

Rugby union revival is core in New Ireland like the rest of other Provincial Unions and reestablishing partnerships to reignite the code’s flare.

He added, “This is a must in a province that once dominated Papua New Guinea in the yesteryears of the code. “

The President said the Nakmai Pty Ltd 7s, Douglas Guise 7s and Bilas Peles 7s initiated and hosted respectively during his term, as well coming up is the Lihir Islanders 7s in 2023 gives ownership of the code to the province.

“The good thing about 7s tournaments in New Ireland is the capacity to revive and encourage participation and in the longer run to incorporate into the annual NIRU calendar. Eventually we want the tournaments to be sanctioned by PNG Rugby Union (PNGRU),” Melachon said.

The proper AGM today would formally announce the new NIRU President as well board of the NIRU heading the code in the province from 2023 onwards.