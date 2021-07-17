Muruks will stop at nothing

Coach Roderick Puname was ecstatic after their rebound in round 6, defeating the Wamp Nga Mt Hagen Eagles 30-20.

The Muruks could have escaped by a large margin in the first half had it not been for their numerous ball-handling errors.

“We just need to be a little more patient with the ball,” Puname stated. “There were instances in the game where we could’ve closed it off but we just kept on forcing passes that were not supposed to be thrown; we were just being a little bit excited at that time so we need to get that under control.

“We need to complete our sets and work throughout the whole 80 minutes.”

With their confidence restored, the third-placed Muruks will take on the 2020 champions, the second-placed Hela Wigmen, who went down by four points to the current leaders, the Lae Snax Tigers, in round 6.

(Mendi Muruks coach, Roderick Puname)