Muruks restore pride

The sobering loss to the Goroka Lahanis in last week's Digicel Cup's round 5 saw the Mendi outfit determinedly take the field to restore their lost pride.

In front of a record crowd at the Lae Rugby League oval, the PRK Mendi Muruks recorded their opening converted try through Clent Lama, 12 minutes into the first match of round six.

The Mt Hagen Eagles pushed hard to reciprocate. However, a high tackle pushed them back with halfback Josiah Jimmy successfully scoring a penalty kick.

With the Muruks eight points ahead, Desmond Michael returned fire with the Eagles’ first unconverted try of the match.

Once again, the Muruks were awarded a penalty kick, with Jimmy making sure his team was 6 points ahead going into break.

Less than 10 minutes into second half and the Muruks registered another penalty goal and a converted try courtesy of skipper, Wesa Tenza.

The Eagles responded with another unconverted try before a sensational Nelson Yei run paved the way for Leon Undipia to record an unconverted try.

With the points at 22-10, the Eagles furiously clawed back, registering an easy try through captain, Henry Wan, and another unconverted try through left winger, Elizah Peter.

With the points at 22-20, it seemed the tide was slowly shifting in favour of the Mt Hagen outfit until another blunder ended their good luck streak as another penalty goal was registered by the Muruks.

With a minute left before full-time, Muruks' centre, Levia Andrew, burst past the Eagles defenders for their final try, restoring their pride with a 30-20 victory.