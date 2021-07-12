Tigers roar to victory

The 2020 grand finalists in Tigers and Hela Wigmen attracted a hyped-up, unruly crowd that yelled advice and obscenities at both players and officials, including throwing containers filled with betelnut spittle at the referee.

With the Mendi Muruks and Mt Hagen Eagles already setting a fiery atmosphere, expectation was high as the two table-toppers took to the field.

Rushing to claim dominance, the Hela side caused an infringement less than five minutes into the second match of round 6.

A penalty goal by the Tigers secured an upward trajectory for them, with hooker, Noel Joel, grounding the ball soon after for the first converted try of the match, with the points at 8-nil.

However, the Wigmen soon hit back with two converted tries from Tommy Moide and Nanduka Rame, putting them four points ahead of the Tigers.

With both teams equally matched in strength and stamina, the pressure was on the home team to gain the upper hand, and they managed to do just that with swift passes to the right wing, ensuring another four points through Butler Morris.

Jamie Mavoko could not find the posts for the conversion, leaving the points at 12-12.

With just four minutes left before halftime, a fleet-footed Sonny Wabo maneuvered past four Wigmen to ground the ball behind their tryline.

This time Mavoko converted the try, with the teams going for break at 18-12.

A return from second half saw the hosts at the receiving end of a penalty.

The Wigmen got two much-needed points from that for an 18-14 scoreline before Tigers’ anchor, Wabo, distracted three Wigmen defenders, leaving the left wing free for an easy try through Max Vali.

With the conversion kick being unsuccessful, the points remained at 22-14 until the Wigmen centre, Junior Igila, crossed the Tigers’ line for 6 points.

With only two points separating the teams, Wabo came through for the hosts again, deftly sidestepping defenders for another converted try.

The Wigmen slotted another unconverted try two minutes later, but it was too little too late as the final hooter went off.

The Tigers have staked their claim on the top spot, continuing their winning streak into round 7 while Wabo took home the man-of-the-match award.

(The Lae Snax Tigers celebrating Sonny Wabo’s first half try)