Murray to lead Australia

The main drawcard will be preceded by the PNGDF and ADF Women’s match at 12 noon before the PNG PM’s 13 Women vs the Australian Women at 2pm.

Whilst all the spotlight has been on the Australian teams since yesterday’s arrival, their PNG counterparts have been hard at training behind the scenes since they assembled in Port Moresby last weekend.

Sadly for the media it’s been very difficult requesting for accessibility to teams training sessions let alone going through protocols, except for the teams arrivals at the airport followed by a combined media conference at the Stanley Hotel yesterday.

For the main clash which kicks off at 4pm tomorrow the PNG PM’s 13 side has again been overwhelmed by another star studded Australian side with eight current rep players from the 2022 RLWC winning Kangaroos, a handful of Origin stars and emerging Kangaroos.

Coach Mal Meninga would be using the event to finalize his squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships in October.

For the PNG camp it’s been quite a whole new experience for the majority of squad who are young and new to playing at this level. But under new coach Justin Holbrook is another story in itself. But similarly the PNG boys would be pressing for Kumul selection for the Pacific Championships.

Sunday’s rundown includes the clash between the Junior Kumuls and Junior Orchids against the Australian school boys and girls while the main game will feature PNGDF and ADF men teams.