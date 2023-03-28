More work required on football grounds

OFC duo, Competition Manager Chris Kemp and OFC TV Right & Production Keith Woodmass met with PNGFA Working Committee including the Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC) Gordon Manub and ran through all the preparations including visiting hosting venues and training grounds.

Kemp said his visit is to work in partnership with PNG Football Association to ensure PNG deliver the successful women’s champions league. This is the OFC’s second visit, the first being Vanuatu where they visited Lugainville on Santos and Port Vila, where Vanuatu will host OFC Champions League in May.

Kemp was very impressed with Sir Hubert Murray Stadium which is likely to host the OFC Women Champion League fixture from June 1-10, 2023.

“Sir Hubert Murray stadium looks good for the tournament,” the OFC Competition boss said.

The other two venues that came close but so far away were PNG Football Stadium and the Sir John Guise which will be used as training venues for visiting teams.

The two grounds at Bisini Soccer need more work to have them turn into training grounds for visiting teams.

Five countries have confirmed to come include Labasa FC (Fiji), AS Academy Feminine (New Caledonia), Eastern Suburb AFC (New Zealand), NCD Hekari United FC (PNG), Kiwi FC (Samoa) and Koloale FC (Solomon Islands)

Kemp said there is more work to be done on the training field and other logistics.

He reiterated that PNGFA are obligated to plan, organise and deliver the competition in accordance with the line responsibilities and standard set out in the competition Regulation and the list of Requirements to host OFC Competition and matches for senior football teams.