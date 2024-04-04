Mire Eyes Switch to Forwards

Mire had his first game of the season in round 3 against Sunshine Falcons coming off the bench where he was slotted straight into the main engine room at 2nd row.

The young Simbu rising star is not shying away from the challenges of competing for starting spots in the Hunters team week in and week out, especially the No.6 position occupied by Sakias Komati.

After a breakout 2022 season with his local franchise Lae Snax Tigers and picking up the top points scorer award Mire made his debut for the Hunters in 2023 along with Dabaris sensation and 2022 Player of the Year Morea Morea.

Mire has been by used coach Aiton as the fringe player coming off the bench but now embracing his new role as a utility player.

After being the 18th man in the first two opening rounds of the new season, Mire was promoted to the bench in 17, and came on as a reserve forward he took it as a learning curve as he contemplates a transition to the forward pack given there’s so much competition for spots in the back 5.

While the onus is always on players to prove to the coach what they are capable of in terms of hard work and commitment to reach standards, Mire said no one owns a birthright to the 17 spots in the team and has to earn it on merit.

He said the challenges are never-ending with new boys coming in every year but so far, the boys are jelling well.

Mire also shared some of his own experiences about travelling for away games and the challenges that come with it. Moving forward Mire is determined to give this season a really good crack regardless of what position coach puts him at prop, lock, winger he’s ready to take it with both hands.

Being his second season in the Hunters system there’s a shift in mindset for Mire who’s stepping up this year as one of the leaders in the group to mentor the new boys joining the camp this year.

Mire said the overall goal for the team this year is to play finals football again and that is to make the top 8. However, this all goes back to hard work, commitment and discipline from everyone in the team.