Match preview: Sea Eagles v Eels

One of the game's great rivalries reached a peak in the early 80s when the Sea Eagles and Eels met in consecutive grand finals and has been going strong ever since.

Speaking of grand finals, that's where Parramatta were just five months ago but they have started the new season 0-2 and face a tough road trip to 4 Pines Park to face a rejuvenated Manly.

Under new coach Anthony Seibold, the Sea Eagles won the Pre-Season Challenge and carried that form into Round 1, where the return of Tom Trbojevic sparked a 31-6 win.

With skipper Daly Cherry-Evans in majestic form and 'Turbo' quickly finding his feet after a long lay-off, Manly lived up to the hype in a five-try romp.

The Eels won both clashes between the sides last year, including a 36-20 victory at 4 Pines Park in Round 21, but the Sea Eagles were hitting the skids at that stage of the season as opposed to hitting their straps now.

Team News

Sea Eagles: Five-eighth Josh Schuster (calf) is back on deck so Cooper Johns goes to the reserves list in the only change to the side that beat the Bulldogs in Round 1. Hooker Lachlan Croker suffered a head knock in the season opener but he is right to play.

Eels: Winger Maika Sivo was charged with Dangerous Contact but he is free to play after receiving a fine. Coach Brad Arthur is sticking firm with the 17-man squad that went down to the Sharks. Back-rower Ryan Matterson is one more week away from completing his suspension.

