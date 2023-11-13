Market 2000 supports young boxers

The PNG Professional Boxing Control Board chairman, Bernard Fong showed his heart for boxing by assisting the NCD Boxing Tournament with dental soap and So Good Milk through his business, Market 2000.

This assistance was made on November 12, to boost the interest of young children participating in boxing. This was also done in the hope of holding young children committed to the code as they promote Boxing in the Nation’s Capital.

Tournament director Junior Raka said this small act of kindness would mean a lot to the young boxers participating in the boxing tournament. It gives the young fighters reasons to fight for and will help boost their moral to pursue a career in boxing.

The goodies were given to all the fighters who participated over the weekend irrespective of the outcome of their fights. The seniors, youths, juniors, and Novice were given goodies after their fights.

The fighters were grateful for the recognition. They are expecting similar assistance from the Boxing fans within the city.

When expressing his gratitude, Junior Raka said this kind gesture will contribute to the growth and development of Boxing in the nation’s capital as there is already growing interest among the city residents.

Due to the growing demand in bringing young children into boxing, Raka said the NCD Boxing would include more teams once the 2023 competition is over.

Currently, the NCD Boxing tournament has 17 boxing clubs participating in four divisions; Senior, Youth, Novice, and Junior. The NCD Boxing comprises of over 200 boxers and runs 56 bouts on average every weekend.

The NCD Boxing Tournament continues its fight on November 19 with Edai Town expected to play the host.