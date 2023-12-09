Making Kimbe safe through sports

As a corporate citizen, SP Brewery is supporting the West New Britain Provincial Government to create a safer Kimbe.

Residents joined in on a peace march in the first part of Friday orning, following shortly after was the kick-off of the West New Britain Super 7s Rugby Tournament, to be played from the 08th - 10th December 2023 at the Muthuvel stadium.

A total of 20 teams will compete in the Men’s division with four teams in five pools. Ten teams have been registered in the women’s division in three pools.

According to SP Brewery, the tournament aims to raise awareness on violence and promote peace and good order in West New Britain Province through rugby 7s.

Other corporate sponsors for the tournament include New Britain Palm Oil Limited, Air Niugini, and the National Gaming Control Board, whilst Port Moresby’s Capital Rugby Union (CRU) is also assisting the tournament by providing training for WNBRU officials.

The tournament aims to raise awareness on violence and promote peace and good order in West New Britain province through rugby 7s.