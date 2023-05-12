Madang soccer star tribute

Dubbed by many as the “mumu stone” for his fast and powerful left legged kicks, Nathaniel Hans, has passed away too soon in life, leaving a legacy and a huge gap within the Soccer fraternity.

The crowd that gathered at the Laiwaden field comprised of young and old that had known Neil his whole life. Children, youths, fans, players, parents of players and the Madang Soccer Association Officials.

The Laiwaden Oval was where he found spark in his passion that led him out of the province, into the National and International arena. The Oval was also where he made countless friends, built relationships and created memories. But sadly, it was also the place where he had collapsed and died on the 29th of April 2023 during one of his games for Nabasa FC.

Siegfried Beschel, President for Madang Soccer Association addressed the crowd, when the late Nathaniel’s body arrived at Laiwaden Oval, stating that Neil had gone too soon when he still had half of his life yet to live.

He had retired a couple of years back and come home to Madang to settle down but also to develop soccer in Madang Province.

Nathaniel’s life was born into Soccer as his father, the late Bonny Pongo Hans, was a powerful left footed striker and the mother also a strong right footed striker for their teams in Madang during their time. Nathaniel or Neil as he was commonly known grew up with soccer.

Neil played started playing for Nabasa FC and as the years went on, the National Soccer League noticed his talent that had various teams scout for him to be on their team.

Under the National Soccer League, he played for Madang FC, Hekari United, POM FC and Kagua Erave FC. He later transcended into the PNG Kapuls and represented Papua New Guinea in various tournaments overseas, and even into the OFC Cup championships.

He retired very early in his mid-30’s, to start his coaching career.

Neil Hans has left a legacy behind for many soccer players, fans, family and friends through his gift in soccer. He is an icon for not only Madang but PNG as a whole.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Kig and a son. For family and friends around the nation, the late Nathaniel’s body will be laid to rest at the Madang Cemetery on Saturday afternoon, after funeral service at the Immanuel Lutheran Church.