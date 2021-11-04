London Broncos Sign Albert

PNG International Wellington Albert is the latest biggest signing by the London Broncos as they look to beef up their forward line ahead of the new season.

Broncos Head Coach Jermaine Coleman said he’s delighted and relieved to finally get him adding Wellington comes with a fantastic reputation and at his best is difficult to handle. Coleman said he’s proven that at all levels of the game.

Albert had a difficult season this year missing it with injury but looking forward to a full pre-season under Coleman’s coaching prowess to get him back fit and firing. Coleman said this is a significant signing that will provide more impact in the middle of the park which will be vital for the club this season.

Speaking to the media this week, Wellington was itching to get back on the field following a tough year that saw him spend much of it on the sidelines with injury.

He said he can’t wait to play championship rugby league again after having to sit out this year.

Wellington is now looking forward to working with Coach Coleman and his backroom team to get himself ready for the 2022 season.

Albert will make a move to London with his family and this relocation was a major factor in him wanting to join the London Broncos.