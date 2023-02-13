Liklik softball comp starts

The newly introduced junior competition is targeted at introducing the game of softball to young school age boys and girls between U8, U15 and U18.

The Port Moresby Bisini softball diamonds was buzzing on Sunday as future softball stars converged to showcase and try out their softball skills in week one the BSP Junior Liklik Softball Competition.

Liklik Softball which will run for eight weeks is a modified version of the game specifically tailored for beginners to learn the key areas or basics of the game from throwing, catching and batting techniques, and understanding the rules of the game with the interest booming.

Port Moresby Men’s Softball vice president, Isikel Tovia Jr said one of the main objectives of bringing junior softball back is to diversify and open up the game so everybody participates regardless of province or region.

Tovia said they had junior competition back in the 90s mainly U15s, U16s and U19s.

but this time they are taking onboard U8s and U12s as well which is attracting good numbers this season which is good for the future of the softball.

A number of parents also accompanied their kids to give them the moral support.

Meanwhile, Tovia Jr also explains the BSP Junior Liklik Softball will in run in two parts with the next competition scheduled for the back end of the season.

The Pom Men’s Softball announced that they have also scheduled a 7s softball tournament for the seniors which is coming up in two weeks’ time before the Liklik softball continues.