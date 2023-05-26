League affiliation and player registration deadline set

Following the notice of expressions of interests advertised for interested leagues to affiliate to PNGRFL, the deadline has now been set for all to adhere to.



PNGRFL’s Community Rugby League department had been conducting information sessions in all confederates over the past two months and these sessions have also provided vital feedback from affiliates and associates.



The purpose of the information sessions was to educate and provide clarity on the requirements of leagues who have expressed interest in affiliating with the PNGRFL.

The sessions covered topics such as governance and coaching education.

Through those information sessions PNGRFL has also collected feedback from Affiliates and Associates regarding the challenges they face and where they need support.



PNGRFL are pushing for full compliance of affiliates and associate leagues. Compliance is needed to uphold data into the newly installed PNGRFL MySideline Data system that captures club, player registration numbers and competition data.



This is the same system used by the National Rugby League in Australia.