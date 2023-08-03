LCA supports Lae sporting teams

Member for Lae and chairman of LCA, John Rosso, said they have been supporting the franchise with K50,000 per annum.

“We will also be the major sponsors of the Lae City Football Club and the Lae City Dwellers. We have sponsored them K50,000 before and we will also continue the sponsorship.

“These are Lae teams so we will continue the sponsorship.

“We cannot support every single team in Lae but we will support representative sides and, where necessary, different codes. We don’t have the money to support individual teams.”

In terms of its support of Lae City FC, Rosso said LCA is not planning on a complete overhaul of its management.

“We will use, as much as possible, the original team. It’s a working combination that’s a winning team. Why upset the winning team?”

Rosso said they will continue working with the former sponsor, the Lae Biscuit Company, and thanked them for their assistance and sponsorship not only in soccer but in other codes too – in Lae and other parts of the country.

Rosso also issued an appeal to business houses in Lae to stand behind the city’s pride teams.