Lau playing multiple roles

Since making his debut at the end of the 2023 QRL season, Lau put in more hard work to earn his spot back in the Paul Aiton s final 30-man squad for the 2024 season.

The PNG Hunters are blessed to have the quality and brand of roving outside back Joshua Lau who can fit into multiple roles on any given day. Lau has played fullback, centre, winger, hooker, halfback and five-eight for his club Lae Tigers, before making his debut for the Hunters in Round 8 last year and played five games under his former coach Stanley Tepend.

In the absence of first choice halfback Jamie Mavoko, Lau has stepped up to partner Sakias Komati in the halves and has jelled well since the opening round of the 2024 season. Lau said though he’s not played much with Komati at the halves, he’s always worked hard to perfect that combination as the season goes on.

This Saturday Lau makes his 8th appearance for the Hunters in front of the home crowd at the Santos National Football stadium against the Sunshine Coast Falcons. Backing up after last week’s away loss to CQ Capras in Rockhampton, the Hunters are looking to regroup and bounce back this weekend.

Lau said since the start of the preseason, training was tough and intensity was high but a good learning for him to be able to compete at the next level. While they are still working out their combinations and getting their set pieces right, Lau expressed confidence in the new boys as they continue to work hard to be better.

A former Lae school boys rugby league product, Lau was scouted into the Tigers system in 2019 and though did not get much game, he remained with the team until he got his opportunity in 2021 where he was voted player of the year. Lau’s progress was temporarily disrupted following injury in 2020 but has remained through resilience and hard work.