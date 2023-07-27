Lae to witness NSL grand final rematch

This match will not only showcase the immense talent and skill of these two teams, but it will reignite the fierce rivalry that exists between both teams in recent years.

With a successful history and a strong fan base behind each team, the grand final rematch promises to be a thrilling and intense encounter that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Reigning champions, Lae City FC will be looking to assert their dominance and solidify their position as the top team in Papua New Guinea. On the other hand, Hekari United FC will be eager to redeem themselves and prove that they are capable of dethroning Lae City FC.

The stage is set for an epic battle of skill, strategy, and determination.

Players from both teams know that this match holds great significance in terms of their team achievements, and the overarching pride and prestige that will come with victory in this match. It will be a battle for supremacy, bragging rights, and the chance to prove themselves as the undisputed champions of Papua New Guinea Soccer League.

Ahead of the weekend’s match, tournament Coordinator of the Northern Conference, Tinge Emuka said, Lae City FC will have the upper hand with home ground advantage, but Hekari United will come prepared for the challenge.

It will be a thrilling showdown.