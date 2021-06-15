Kumuls Duo In Doubt

The PNG Rugby Football League made a decision last month that although voluntary, vaccination was necessary for players and officials who wanted to take part in the 2021 Digicel Cup season.

This will also apply to the representative teams, Kumuls and Orchids (women), who will be required to go through the vaccination process before competing in next year’s World Cup in England.

Their only hope is unless the approach is relaxed, or they change their minds about the jab, otherwise the pair may have to sit out the 2021 season and the World Cup.

Upon his return from English Super League, Lo has reunited with his old team Waghi Tumbe but left the Tumbe camp last week as he refused to get vaccinated saying the new policy is unfair which will jeopardize his chances of playing in the World Cup.

Lo said speaking to his former Sheffield team mates in the UK and they said they hadn’t received the vaccine, but their competition had allowed them to play.

He said a classic example is PNG Kumuls teammates playing in the Australian NRL, the English Super League and New South Wales and Queensland Cup competitions haven't been vaccinated.

“None of these competitions came up with such policy, but they continue to play.”

The former SP Hunters winger said he was looking forward to using the upcoming season to earn a spot in the World Cup squad, but this has placed him in uncertainty.