Kumul 139 farewelled

It was attended by former playmates both from the national and domestic scenes, friends and the rugby league family. Late Joshua passed away early this month after a short illness, aged 56. He was described as one of the toughest wingers in the game and a great entertainer. Tagged as the prince of wind, his goose steps and the dark runs to score points mesmerized his opponents.

Former PNG Kumul player and National Coach John Wagambie, in his tribute, categorized the late Joshua as a unique rugby league talent with incredible strength, speed and skill that made him one of the most feared wingers in the game.

After he retired from rugby league, Late Joshua continued his passion for the game, mentoring up and coming players at the Port Moresby league and was part of the coaching staff of the Inaugural Gulf Isapea franchise. Joshua was in charge of the Isou Junior Development program at the time of his untimely passing. Gulf Isou Board Chairman Mai Ori who had a strong bond with Joshua’s family, said the club will surely miss him and his great humor.

Late Joshua started his rugby league in Kerema town before migrating to the big city to pursue his dream. He joined the Air Niugini rugby league club before reverting to the West club with big brothers Gideon and Haoda Kouoru and cousin Tuksie Karu. Joshua’s daughter Molly Kouoru, on behalf of her siblings, gave a moving tribute to honour her dad.

Late Joshua Kouoru makes the final journey home this weekend, to his final resting place in Koilahu Village in Kereman, Gulf Province.